Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A terrifying incident unfolded during Tuesday night’s game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

The St. Louis D-man collapsed on the bench midway through the first period, and the game was postponed with 7:50 remaining. Bouwmeester quickly was taken away from the bench on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

The incident was described as a cardiac episode, and thankfully, Bouwmeester was stabilized and alert on his way to the hospital.

“With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement released by the team early Wednesday morning. “Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s physicians. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning.”

Medical personnel had to use a defibrillator on Bouwmeester, according to St. Louis radio announcer Chris Kerber, per a report from The Associated Press. The AP report also mentions Bouwmeester’s father was in attendance as part of the team’s annual dads trip.

FOX Sports Midwest’s Darren Pang reported on the situation, talking about how the decision was made to postpone the game.

Darren Pang: "I haven't heard an official word. … The coaching staff, they've all walked by saying 'We're not going back on the ice to play this game.'" #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ZbY01YZUPW — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 12, 2020

The call to postpone the game eventually was made official by the NHL and no makeup date has been announced.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images