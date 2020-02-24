Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum may have posterized LeBron James in the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference finals, but he has nothing but respect for the superstar.

And vice versa.

The Celtics and Lakers met Sunday at Staples Center, where Los Angeles narrowly beat Boston 114-112 in what was a thrilling game.

Tatum had yet another monster game, dropping 41 points and tying his career-high. The 21-year-old also became the youngest Celtic to drop at least 40 points in the storied rivalry with the Lakers.

But at the end of the day, Tatum is “just a kid from St. Louis” who looks up to James, while James sees Tatum is an “absolute problem.”

After the game, the duo took to the social media platform and posted a picture of them pregame.

“That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!! Keep going #YoungKing🤴🏼 #OnelegSleeveGang lol 🙏🏾💪🏾👑,” James captioned his post.

“Moments you live for! Just a kid from St. Louis 🙏🏽,” Tatum captioned the photo.

Check them both out:

The two teams won’t meet again in the regular season. But if there’s a chance they meet in the finals, we bet there will be plenty of excitement.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images