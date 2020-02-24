The Red Sox officially named Jerry Narron their bench coach Sunday after he spent three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The move reunited Narron with Boston’s interim manager Ron Roenicke, as the former served as the latter’s bench coach with the Milwaukee Brewers. And Roenicke opened up about why he chose Narron.

And no, it’s not because of his ridiculously neat handwriting.

“I think it’s good a lot of times to have a new voice,” Roenicke said, per WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “I’m not saying that we really necessarily need it here because things I think are doing really well. I like our coaching staff. I like what they do. But I think any time you come from an organization, you bring something. So Tim Hyers brought something from the Dodgers coming over. And we hired Pete (Fatse) this year, he brought something from the Twins. I think all the people that come from different organizations, they’ll bring something with them and especially if they’re good. If they’re good, they’re going to make a difference in what they bring over … but also, hey, this is how we did it there and is constantly trying to get things right.”

We’ll see what the duo will be able to accomplish when the Red Sox open the regular season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

