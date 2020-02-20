Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Ryan Newman walked out of the hospital Wednesday under his own power, he shocked a lot of people — including his boss.

John Henry, principal owner of Fenway Sports Group (the parent company of Newman’s employer, Roush Fenway Racing), was among those left in awe of the NASCAR driver’s swift recovery following Monday’s scary wreck in the Daytona 500.

“All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan’s progress, and his release from the hospital (Wednesday),” Henry said in a statement. “Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon.

“We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and efforts of NASCAR over the years to protect drivers at speeds of over 200 mph.”

Roush Fenway Racing announced that Ross Chastain will fill in for Newman during the 42-year-old’s absence, but provided no timetable for Newman’s return.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images