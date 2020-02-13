Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minor league sports teams need to get pretty creative to sell tickets, but the promotion the Maine Red Claws announced is foolproof.

The Boston Celtics’ G-League affiliate tweeted out a picture Wednesday of the Robert Williams bobblehead they’ll be giving out at an upcoming game that’s sure to get fans up to Portland.

The Robert Williams “Time Lord” bobbleheads are in! We’re giving these out on Feb. 27 – FREE for the first 1,000 fans at the Expo – sponsored by AAA Northern New England – BUY TICKETS: https://t.co/uLxbukhjNp pic.twitter.com/xPZxdsisor — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) February 13, 2020

The bobblehead depicts the rookie center in a Red Claws jersey shooting a basketball. Best of all, he’s standing on a baby blue clock, paying homage to the “Time Lord” nickname coined for Williams by Weird Celtics Twitter.

The figurines will be free with admission to the first 1,000 fans who show up at the Portland Exposition Building for the Red Claw’s 7 p.m. ET game against the Lakeland Magic.

Williams likely won’t be playing, with his return from a left hip injury expected to keep him out of action until March 1, but it’s doubtful that will stop his cult-like fan base from making the trip to Portland to snag one of these collectors’ items.

