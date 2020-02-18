Michael Chavis and Jaylen Brown play different sports, but Brown introduced the Boston Red Sox infielder to the game of basketball in the most Jaylen Brown-way possible.

The Boston Celtics guard met Chavis in Georgia while they were in high school. They both played basketball, and Brown took it upon himself to make sure his introduction never would be forgotten.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Chavis recounted the “traumatic” meeting.

“That is traumatic. Basically, they ran their entire offense around Jaylen, obviously, and we practiced for a week preparing for this game and the big play they had was an alley-oop play around him,” Chavis said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

“And for some reason, I was the sixth man and I saw the alley-oop go up and for some reason I was like, ‘That’s definitely an air-ball. That is not an alley-oop.’ So I decided at 5-foot-11 and not built for the game I was going to jump for it and right as I was four inches from the ball I felt this large presence hitting me in the face and dunking on me and I’m laying face up on the ground looking up at Jaylen Brown standing above me. My home team stadium is cheering for him while I’m on the ground. I get pulled immediately and I didn’t play the rest of the season. So shout out to Jaylen.”

That’s certainly one way to make a first impression.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images