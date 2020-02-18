UPDATE, 11:25 p.m. ET: Denny Hamlin has responded to the incident, claiming he has “absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500 on Monday night, but his spotter is apologizing for what the driver did after the race.

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman was leading during the final lap of the race when his car flipped, sending it flying through the air before skidding to a stop. Newman was trapped in his car briefly before being extracted and rushed to a local hospital.

Hamlin was seen doing burnouts following his victory, which rubbed some people the wrong way. So his spotter, Chris Lambert, took to Twitter to apologize.

“For those hammering @dennyhamlin for his donuts, put the blame on me if u must blame anyone,” Lambert tweeted. “I told him to slow down on backstretch & give the emergency staff time to roll, that we had a bad wreck. I saw DH get in line for lug nut check & assumed he was going straight to VL.

“I then made a beeline down to Jason Jarrett to check on the status of Ryan (Newman),” Lambert wrote. “I did not communicate any more info to DH after that, because I was only concerned with finding out info on Ryan. That is 100% on me, and I’M EXTREMLY SORRY.”

Newman’s current condition is unknown.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images