Brock Holt didn’t expect to end up in Milwaukee, but that’s the reality the utilityman now finds himself in.

After cutting his teeth with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012, Holt played the next seven seasons of his big-league career in Boston. The 31-year-old admitted earlier this week he thought he’d finish out his Major League Baseball tenure with the Red Sox, but that idea officially was vanished Monday when the Brewers signed him in free agency.

Holt landed a one-year deal in Milwaukee with a club option for the 2021 season. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Thursday provided additional details about Holt’s new contract, which includes incentives for the upcoming campaign.

Brock Holt contract with #Brewers, per source: One year, $3.25M. Guarantee includes $750K buyout if team does not exercise $5M club option for 2021. Also: $250K each for 400, 425 and 450 plate appearances. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 21, 2020

As for Holt’s now-former team, the Red Sox will begin their spring training exhibition slate Friday when they take on Northeastern University. The contest can be seen on NESN, with first pitch from Fort Myers, Fla., set for 1 p.m. ET.

