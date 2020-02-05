NESN’s Telecast of the Beanpot Semifinal Matchups Seen by 642,000 Unique People

Across New England

NESN kicked off Boston’s Beanpot tournament coverage on Monday, Feb. 3, televising the semifinal matchups: a 5 p.m. ET face-off between Northeastern and Harvard followed by the 8 p.m. matchup between Boston University and Boston College. The Beanpot was seen by approximately 642,000 unique people throughout New England (excluding Out-of-Home and vMVPD viewership, according to Nielsen and NESN research). The .71 average rating for Adults 25-54 (A25-54) for the two semifinal games was the best average rating since 2009.

Northeastern walked away from the first semifinal game with a 3-1 win against Harvard, with goals by Zach Solow, Brendan van Riemsdyk and Ryan Shea (Chicago Blackhawks draft pick) in the first, second and third periods respectively. The telecast was the highest household (HH) and A25-54 rating that NESN has ever had for a 5 p.m. semifinal Beanpot game, with the ratings coming in at .88 (HH) and 1.14 (A25-54). It was also the highest-rated semifinal game in general for the Adult 25-54 demographic since 2009 and the highest household rating since 2013. The second semifinal game between Boston College and Boston University went into two overtimes, with Boston University’s Wilmer Skoog netting the game-winner.

NESN has had a hand in broadcasting the Beanpot since 1987, and consecutively since 2002. Additionally, the network has increased its commitment to college coverage with nearly 400 college events to be televised in 2020.

Tune in Monday, Feb. 10 to watch NESN’s Beanpot Championship coverage starting with “Prelude to a Championship,” a half-hour-long pre-game show, at 7 p.m. followed by the Championship matchup between Boston University and Northeastern at 7:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Mullen/NESN.com