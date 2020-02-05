The Bruins are red-hot and look to continue that trend Wednesday night.
Boston is in Chicago to take on the Blackhawks at United Center in hopes to extend its win streak to five games. The B’s are coming off 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, while Chicago has lost two of its last three.
The lineups look the same for Boston, save for Jaroslav Halak in net after Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots a day prior. He will oppose Robin Lehner.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (31-10-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
Jaroslav Halak
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (25-21-7)
Dominik Kubalik–Jonathan Toews–Patrick Kane
Alex Debrincat–Kirby Dach–Dylan Strome
Brandon Saad–David Kampf–Drake Caggiula
Alex Nylander–Ryan Carpenter–Zack Smith
Duncan Keith–Adam Boqvist
Erik Gustafsson–Connor Murphy
Olli Maatta–Slater Koekkoek
Robin Lehner
