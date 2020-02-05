Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are red-hot and look to continue that trend Wednesday night.

Boston is in Chicago to take on the Blackhawks at United Center in hopes to extend its win streak to five games. The B’s are coming off 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, while Chicago has lost two of its last three.

The lineups look the same for Boston, save for Jaroslav Halak in net after Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots a day prior. He will oppose Robin Lehner.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (31-10-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Jaroslav Halak

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (25-21-7)

Dominik Kubalik–Jonathan Toews–Patrick Kane

Alex Debrincat–Kirby Dach–Dylan Strome

Brandon Saad–David Kampf–Drake Caggiula

Alex Nylander–Ryan Carpenter–Zack Smith

Duncan Keith–Adam Boqvist

Erik Gustafsson–Connor Murphy

Olli Maatta–Slater Koekkoek

Robin Lehner

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images