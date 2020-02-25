The New England Patriots reportedly are set to meet with quarterback Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, this week.

The two parties will meet at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“While, of course, there is so much discussion about the players yet to enter the NFL, so much of what happens here in Indianapolis involves the players who are going to be free agents over the course of the next month — none bigger, none more important than Tom Brady,” Rapoport said Monday. “Though he’s had some conversations with the Patriots — and his longtime representative Don Yee has as well since the Super Bowl, since the playoffs and all that — they really haven’t gotten into any hardcore negations. It is possible that begins here in Indianapolis.

“At the least, the two sides are expected to meet,” Rapoport added. “… It should be the starting off point for dialogue, real dialogue over the course of the next month. Either way, nothing’s expected to happen until right up to the cusp of free agency at that point all sides should know what Brady’s plans are.”

Brady, 42, is set to become a free agent on March 18.

