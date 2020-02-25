Mookie Betts already is leaving a strong impression on his new teammates.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 9 as part of a trade that sent him and David price to L.A. in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs. And although he wasn’t necessarily been known as a vocal leader with the Sox, it sounds like he may have found his voice on the West Coast.

Betts reportedly gave a speech to his new teammates immediately after arriving at the Dodgers clubhouse. Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner told MLB.com’s Ken Gurkick on Sunday that he was thrilled to see the leadership from Betts so early.

“When you stand up in front of the team on the first day and essentially call everyone out, says he wants to hold everyone accountable for their effort — not just in the game, but in the workouts – that’s like, all right, you learn what he’s about really fast,” Turner told MLB.com. “Same principle (as Kirk Gibson’s team speech in 1988), just not critical of us. This was him saying this before he knew anybody. Just signs of leadership, it jumps out at you.”

Gibson, who wasted no time demanding intensity and accountability from his teammates as soon as he joined the Dodgers as a free agent, took a slightly more aggressive approach in his speech, whereas Betts was composed. But, there’s no doubt the meaning behind the messages was the same.

And setting the tone so early caught many Dodgers off guard –- but in a good way.

“Just kind of assumed he was a quiet guy who goes about his business,” Turner said. “Then Day 1, you realize you were way off. He was proactive, let’s get in front of this — Day 1 is as urgent as Game 7 of the World Series. It was awesome, actually.”

Betts knows a thing or two about urgency in the World Series and what it takes to get there considering he helped lift the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 over none other than his new team, the Dodgers. The four-time All-Star will look to bring that same intensity to Los Angeles, having made his Dodgers debut Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images