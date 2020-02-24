It’s not impossible that the New York Rangers re-sign Chris Kreider, but it appears to be increasingly unlikely.

The veteran winger is the top target on the trade market at the NHL deadline, and reportedly has at least five legitimate suitors, including the Boston Bruins. That said, the Rangers have made clear they’d at least like to try reaching a contract extension with Kreider, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

But on Monday morning, with the trade deadline set for 3 p.m. ET, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported that contract talks “reached an impasse.”

“The Chris Kreider Derby took a turn on Sunday, according to a source,” wrote Wyshynski. “Re-signing with the New York Rangers was put at “65/35” odds late last week, but contract talks have reached an impasse on term. The Rangers aren’t looking to go more than six years.”

Teams have become increasingly skeptical of term, but Kreider only is 28 (he’ll be 29 in April), so he’d be 35 when a six-year contract wrapped up. That’s not young in hockey years in any means, but not an age that should scare New York off too much. Nevertheless, signs seem to be pointing toward Kreider being on the move.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images