Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes joined elite company Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led his team to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors after finishing with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) while throwing for 286 yards and two interceptions.

At 24-years-old, Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He is only the second signal caller to do so before turning 25, along with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Here are a few other stats comparing Mahomes and the GOAT:

Mahomes joined Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger as the only quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl before the age of 25.

Patrick Mahomes joined Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only QBs to win a Super Bowl before the age of 25. Both Roethlisberger and Brady have gone on to win another SB since. pic.twitter.com/kGBfgsKSCw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2020

The 10-point comeback (20-10) Mahomes led is tied for the second-largest in league history. It’s tied with the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV and the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXII.

As you may recall, the largest comeback belongs to the Patriots as Brady led a 25-point rally against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Chiefs win their 2nd Super Bowl in franchise history and 1st in 50 seasons. Their 10-point comeback is tied for the 2nd-largest in a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/RfYlCDrREb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2020

Mahomes (28-8) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (23-6) combined 51-14 career record, including playoffs. Their combined win percentage is the second-highest for a starting quarterback matchup in the Super Bowl, behind Brady and Kurt Warner in 2001 (8.15), per Elias Sports.

From @EliasSports: Jimmy Garoppolo (23-5) and Patrick Mahomes (27-8) have a combined 50-13 career record,, including playoffs. That combined win percentage would be the 2nd highest for a starting QB matchup in the Super Bowl, behind Tom Brady vs Kurt Warner in 2001 (.815). — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 22, 2020

Mahomes’ 13 postseason touchdowns (12 passing, one rushing) are the most in a single postseason.

Per @EliasSports, Patrick Mahomes’ 12 Pass TD + Rush TD this postseason are the most in a single postseason all-time. pic.twitter.com/xXYg7Y05l8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2020

Mahomes finished the season 5-0 when trailing by double-digits, the best single-season record by any quarterback in NFL history. Prior to Sunday, Mahomes threw 11 pass touchdowns without an interception, which was the most to start a playoff career in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research.

Patrick Mahomes threw his 1st playoff INT. Mahomes' 11 pass TD without an INT were the most to start a playoff career in the Super Bowl era.#SBLIV | #SuperBowl | #Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 3, 2020

That said, Nick Wright strongly feels the two don’t even belong in the same conversation when it comes to the most clutch quarterback — and it’s not in favor of Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images