Two teams sitting at .500 will look to win their second game the 2020 XFL season.

The Seattle Dragons will welcome the Dallas Renegades on Saturday. The Dragons are coming off last week’s big win over the Tampa Bay Vipers, which was their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-1.

The Renegades were the betting favorites to win the XFL championship coming into the season but sputtered out of the gate in Week 1. Week 2 saw them turn it around on the back of running back Cameron Artis-Payne, who scored two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Wildcats to help Dallas win 25-18 and improve to 1-1.

With only four teams making the playoffs at season’s end, this game is a must-win for both squads.

Here’s how to watch Renegades vs. Dragons:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images