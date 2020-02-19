Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara called Brandon Gallagher to apologize for cross-checking him in the throat during the Bruins’ 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

But apparently, Gallagher isn’t the only person the Boston Bruins blueliner has apologized to in his 22-season NHL career.

Back in April 2011, the Bruins were visiting the Rangers in one of the final games of the squads’ regular-season schedules. New York still was looking to clinch the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final spot in the postseason when Boston came to town, but things wouldn’t end well for one Rangers player.

New York had a 4-3 lead over Boston with time winding down in the third period when Chara released one of his world-famous slapshots, which happen to be some of the fastest in the world. Rangers right winger Ryan Callahan attempted to block the shot with his leg, breaking his leg in the process.

Chara showed plenty of remorse after the game, sending Callahan his best wishes via the media. But he showed even more concern behind the scenes, Callahan says.

“(Chara) also reached out to me through then teammate @MGaborik12 (Ottawa Senators winger Marian Gaborik). Expressing his apologies and wondering if I was ok,” Callahan tweeted Tuesday. “Not his fault obviously I was the dummy who blocked his shot 🤷‍♂️. #classact”

He also reached out to me through then teammate @MGaborik12. Expressing his apologies and wondering if I was ok. Not his fault obviously I was the dummy who blocked his shot 🤷‍♂️. #classact https://t.co/9W1BDM1jGV — Ryan Callahan (@TheRealCally24) February 18, 2020

We didn’t need another reason to love Chara. But hey, we’ll take it.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images