Andrew Benintendi’s 2019 season statistically was his worst when playing at least 100 games. But he’ll look to turn things around come 2020.

The Red Sox left fielder is entering his fifth season with Boston. And while his numbers so far haven’t been eye-popping, MLB.com’s Will Leitch believes Benintendi will be the team’s breakout player come the new season.

From Leitch:

He’s been more “good” than “great” to this point in his career, but we know the talent is there. If the Red Sox are going to surprise folks in the post-Mookie Betts era, they’ll need Benintendi to find a new level.

Leitch certainly makes a good point in mentioning how the 25-year-old will have to “find a new level” now that Mookie Betts is a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Benintendi also may be the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter when Boston opens its season March 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It would be a good time for Benintendi to have a breakout year in the lineup to at least help fill the void of Betts’ bat. And if the Red Sox want to rebound from a mediocre 2019 campaign, they’ll need everyone to be “more ‘good’ than ‘great.'”

