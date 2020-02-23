Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of Sunday’s Penzoil 400, Roush Fenway Racing provided details on the injuries Ryan Newman sustained in last week’s ugly Daytona 500 crash.

Newman, who was released from Halifax Health Medical Center on Wednesday, did not suffer any broken bones or internal injuries but did suffer a head injury. The 42-year-old anticipates a return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at some point this season.

Relaying a statement written by Newman, Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark offered the following updates to assembled media:

"Ryan's objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship."

– @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"It was a pretty agonizing few days. There was not one single person at Roush Fenway who wanted to go home that night. They would have camped out at the hospital." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"We do not have a timetable for Ryan's return. I can tell you that his timetable is that he wants to be back as soon as possible." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"Jack's focus was on supporting the family, and making sure Ryan had the medical care he needed." — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"Ryan has already been involved. He's been on the phone with Scott Graves and Ross. He is still very active and involved in the direction of the team." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"There are concerns with medical privacy laws, but ultimately Ryan wants to be the one to deliver the updates on his condition to [the media] himself when he has the opportunity." — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"Ryan wants to figure out how he can get back here, get that waiver, win a race and get into the playoffs." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

"The minute Ryan is given the green light to be back at the track, even if it's not to race, he will be back here." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

And then there’s this:

"There is truth to the rumor that once Ryan found out there were donuts available in the medical center, he asked his dad to go downstairs and get him one" – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

Ross Chastain will replace Newman in the No. 6 Ford Mustang, at least for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 27-year-old has one top-10 finish in 72 Cup Series starts.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images