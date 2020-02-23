Ahead of Sunday’s Penzoil 400, Roush Fenway Racing provided details on the injuries Ryan Newman sustained in last week’s ugly Daytona 500 crash.

Newman, who was released from Halifax Health Medical Center on Wednesday, did not suffer any broken bones or internal injuries but did suffer a head injury. The 42-year-old anticipates a return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing at some point this season.

Relaying a statement written by Newman, Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark offered the following updates to assembled media:

And then there’s this:

Ross Chastain will replace Newman in the No. 6 Ford Mustang, at least for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 27-year-old has one top-10 finish in 72 Cup Series starts.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images