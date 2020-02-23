Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick didn’t like Freddie Mitchell 15 years ago, and his feelings about the former Philadelphia Eagles receiver likely haven’t changed.

In the lead-up to Super Bowl XXXIX, Mitchell talked a ton of trash about the New England Patriots, particularly about their defense. After beating the Eagles to win his third Lombardi Trophy in four seasons, Belichick went off on the loud-mouthed wideout.

“All he does is talk,” Belichick told Sports Illustrated. “He’s terrible. And you can print that. I was glad when he was in the game.”

That brings us to Tuesday, when Mitchell fired off this tweet in response to Aaron Judge’s remarks about the Houston Astros cheating scandal:

Wow, so original.

It’s not your fault if you barely can remember Mitchell. The UCLA product lasted just four seasons in the NFL, catching just 90 balls for 1,263 yards. He never played a game after losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, in which he caught one pass for 11 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images