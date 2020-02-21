Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox enter the 2020 season with a talented lineup already. But the potential addition of a power-hitting prospect could certainly bolster it.

Bobby Dalbec could be that piece.

The Red Sox corner infielder has plenty of hype surrounding him this offseason — and it’s been recognized by MLB.com. The site named the 24-year-old Dalbec the organization’s player with the most power.

Here’s what they had to say:

Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec, 3B/1B

MLB ETA: 2020

Dalbec’s 59 homers in the last two seasons rank sixth in the Minors and put him in position to claim at least part of Boston’s first-base job this spring. The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Arizona also is a quality defender at third base, but he isn’t going to dislodge Rafael Devers.

With an estimated arrival in 2020, Dalbec’s could put that power on display with a major-league impact soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images