The Boston Red Sox enter the 2020 season with a talented lineup already. But the potential addition of a power-hitting prospect could certainly bolster it.
Bobby Dalbec could be that piece.
The Red Sox corner infielder has plenty of hype surrounding him this offseason — and it’s been recognized by MLB.com. The site named the 24-year-old Dalbec the organization’s player with the most power.
Here’s what they had to say:
Red Sox: Bobby Dalbec, 3B/1B
MLB ETA: 2020
Dalbec’s 59 homers in the last two seasons rank sixth in the Minors and put him in position to claim at least part of Boston’s first-base job this spring. The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Arizona also is a quality defender at third base, but he isn’t going to dislodge Rafael Devers.
With an estimated arrival in 2020, Dalbec’s could put that power on display with a major-league impact soon enough.
