March Madness is almost upon us. Fans have just three weeks to prepare themselves for the 2020 NCAA Tournament while teams battle for a spot in college basketball’s biggest event of the year.
But this year’s tournament has been particularly difficult for oddsmakers to predict considering how close the field is.
Kansas currently is the favorite, according to Bovada, at +600. The Jayhawks sport a 22-3 record and hold the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings.
It’s a close race, however, with No. 1 Baylor (23-1) and No. 2 Gonzaga (26-1) both at +800. No. 6 Duke (22-3) isn’t far behind, either, at +900.
Other major contenders include No. 4 San Diego State (+1200), No. 11 Louisville (+1400) and No. 7 Maryland (+1600).
Here’s a look at Bovada’s top 25 teams and their odds, via Odds Shark:
Kansas — +700
Baylor — +800
Gonzaga — +800
Duke — +900
San Diego State — +1200
Louisville — +1400
Maryland — +1600
Dayton — +2000
Kentucky — +2000
Michigan State — +2500
Oregon — +3000
Auburn — +3300
Creighton — +3300
Florida State — +3300
Seton Hall — +3300
Villanova — +3500
Arizona — +4000
Penn State — +4000
West Virginia — +4000
Michigan — +5000
The 2020 tournament kicks off March 17.
