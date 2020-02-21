Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

March Madness is almost upon us. Fans have just three weeks to prepare themselves for the 2020 NCAA Tournament while teams battle for a spot in college basketball’s biggest event of the year.

But this year’s tournament has been particularly difficult for oddsmakers to predict considering how close the field is.

Kansas currently is the favorite, according to Bovada, at +600. The Jayhawks sport a 22-3 record and hold the No. 3 spot in the Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings.

It’s a close race, however, with No. 1 Baylor (23-1) and No. 2 Gonzaga (26-1) both at +800. No. 6 Duke (22-3) isn’t far behind, either, at +900.

Other major contenders include No. 4 San Diego State (+1200), No. 11 Louisville (+1400) and No. 7 Maryland (+1600).

Here’s a look at Bovada’s top 25 teams and their odds, via Odds Shark:

Kansas — +700

Baylor — +800

Gonzaga — +800

Duke — +900

San Diego State — +1200

Louisville — +1400

Maryland — +1600

Dayton — +2000

Kentucky — +2000

Michigan State — +2500

Oregon — +3000

Auburn — +3300

Creighton — +3300

Florida State — +3300

Seton Hall — +3300

Villanova — +3500

Arizona — +4000

Penn State — +4000

West Virginia — +4000

Michigan — +5000

The 2020 tournament kicks off March 17.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images