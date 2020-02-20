The Boston Bruins have won the first two contests of their four-game road trip, which currently has the team bopping around Western Canada.
But the B’s are finding plenty of ways to keep themselves entertained during the week-long trip.
Several members of the team took part in a little curling, a popular sport in Canada, the afternoon before the Bruins visit the Flames in Calgary on Friday night. The guys certainly seemed to enjoy themselves (and get a tad competitive), as evidenced in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account Thursday.
And it appears Team USA took home the gold.
It appears that the 🇺🇸 has won. 🥌 @JetBlue | #JetBlueCandids pic.twitter.com/6LknRvof2d
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 20, 2020
Now that’s some quality team bonding.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images