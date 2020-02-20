The Boston Bruins have won the first two contests of their four-game road trip, which currently has the team bopping around Western Canada.

But the B’s are finding plenty of ways to keep themselves entertained during the week-long trip.

Several members of the team took part in a little curling, a popular sport in Canada, the afternoon before the Bruins visit the Flames in Calgary on Friday night. The guys certainly seemed to enjoy themselves (and get a tad competitive), as evidenced in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account Thursday.

And it appears Team USA took home the gold.

Check it out:

Now that’s some quality team bonding.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images