The rematch almost started early between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Wednesday.

No punches have been thrown yet, but the boxers got into heated standoff before the fight’s final press conference. The five-minute altercation was complete with plenty of shoves and insults hurled back-and-forth (Warning: the video contains some language that is NSFW).

Wilder and Fury exchange pushes! 😳 This is fight is going to be 🔥#WilderFury2 | Feb 22 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/7Bplq7IUj4 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 19, 2020

You can watch a longer version of the tussle here.

Emotions ran high, understandably, given the controversial ending to their first match on Dec. 1, 2018 that resulted in a 12-round, split decision draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

The outcome meant Wilder retained his WBC title, and both heavyweight champions are still undefeated leading up to their second fight.

The press conference fiasco was especially surprising, with a usually laid-back Wilder rising up to match Fury’s typical trash talk, but that certainly should help promote the fight.

The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images