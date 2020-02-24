There’s a lot of unpredictability surrounding Jackie Bradley Jr.’s future.

Not only has the Red Sox outfielder been mentioned in trade rumors a bunch of times throughout his career, including this offseason while Boston operated with a goal of trimming payroll to get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. He’s also set to become a free agent after the 2020 campaign.

Yet Bradley has remained even-keeled, more than happy to embrace the unknown rather than demand answers. The open market, in many ways, marks the first professional opportunity for a player to control his own destiny. And for Bradley, that’s a refreshing reality, even if he’s enjoyed his time in Boston.

“One hundred percent,” Bradley Jr. told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., when asked whether he’s looking forward to the free agency process. “It’s what everyone wants to get to. Back in the day, you get your time, you get to make a decision where you choose. You get to finally make a choice for yourself. I knew it was a business. That’s why I don’t get emotional about it.”

Bradley, the 40th overall pick in 2011, has spent his entire career with the Red Sox. He’s about to turn 30 in April and is entering his eighth major league season.

It’s hard to pinpoint what type of contract Bradley will land in free agency, as he’s experienced both highs and lows since debuting in 2013, but it sure sounds like he’ll just cross that bridge when it arrives. A solid 2020 season could go a long way toward enhancing Bradley’s looming payday.

“Everybody is different. You’re bringing up the stressful part, but what about the exciting part,” Bradley told Bradford. “When (Mookie Betts) goes to free agency, do you think he’s going to be stressed? When Gerrit Cole went to free agency, was he stressed? Anthony Rendon, was he stressed? Certain guys are different and it depends on who you talk to. Everyone is different.

“Why not be excited about it? I don’t see anything negative about it. Things have changed. Free agency has changed.”

Bradley, an All-Star in 2016 and a Gold Glove recipient in 2018, is coming off a 2019 in which he batted .225 with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .738 OPS while continuing to provide excellent defense.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images