The New England Patriots have a glaring need at tight end. The Baltimore Ravens have a surplus at the position. Could a trade be in the offing?

Possibly, according to a report from Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. Frenette reported Monday the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars both are “exploring” potential swaps for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst.

Patriots, Jaguars exploring pre-draft trade for @Ravens TE Hayden Hurst, but whether it happens will depend on what draft capital teams r willing to part with. Hurst, who Jags we’re going to draft in 2018 ,told me 2 months ago he wants opportunity to catch more passes. Stay tuned — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) February 24, 2020

Playing in the NFL’s most run-heavy offense, Hurst has caught just 43 career passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns since being drafted 25th overall in 2018. He and fellow Ravens tight end Mark Andrews each played 457 offensive snaps this past season, but Andrews was far more involved in the passing game, catching 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns to Hurst’s 30 receptions for 349 yards and two scores.

Nick Boyle was Baltimore’s top tight end in terms of snaps played (769), but he was used primarily as a blocker for quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.

All three were more productive pass-catchers than any Patriots tight end, however. Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo combined to catch just 36 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2019, hamstringing a New England offense that never adequately replaced the retired Rob Gronkowski.

With only LaCosse and Izzo currently under contract for 2020, the Patriots are expected to add multiple tight ends this offseason via free agency, the trade market and/or the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s unclear whether Baltimore, the AFC’s top seed this past season, would be willing to trade with New England.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images