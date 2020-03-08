Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of roster trimming to do, but they wiped out quite a few guys Sunday.

Boston’s big league roster now stands at 47 players after 15 players were reassigned. The Red Sox ultimately have to get their active roster down to 26 by the time Opening Day rolls around.

So, here are the changes.

Assigned to minor league camp

Roldani Baldwin, C

Connor Wong, C/IF

Jeter Downs, IF

Josh Ockimey, 1B

R.J. Alvarez, P

Trevor Hildenberger, P

Tanner Houck, P

Mike Kickham, P

Optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket

Bobby Dalbec, 1B/3B

C.J. Chatham, IF

Kyle Hart, P

Mike Shawaryn, P

Phillips Valdez, P

Optioned to Double-A Portland

Marcus Wilson, OF

Optioned to High-A Salem

Yoan Aybar, P

Most notable of these transactions is Bobby Dalbec and Tanner Houck getting sent down. Not that it’s a total surprise they were reassigned, but of this group they probably had the best shot at making a push for a spot on the Opening Day roster. That said, they nevertheless were major longshots to make the big league roster out of camp, and the best thing for all parties involved is that they begin 2020 in the minors.

The Red Sox’s roster now is comprised of 33 players on the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images