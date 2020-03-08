Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid must counter-punch in order to return to the summit.

Real Betis will host Real Madrid on Sunday at Estadio Benito Villamarin in a La Liga Round 27 game. Real Madrid can re-take first place in the Spanish league standings from Barcelona with a victory over 14th-place Real Betis, which is hoping to rise as high as 11th with an upset win.

Here’s how to watch Real Betis versus Real Madrid:

When: Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

