Real Madrid must counter-punch in order to return to the summit.
Real Betis will host Real Madrid on Sunday at Estadio Benito Villamarin in a La Liga Round 27 game. Real Madrid can re-take first place in the Spanish league standings from Barcelona with a victory over 14th-place Real Betis, which is hoping to rise as high as 11th with an upset win.
Here’s how to watch Real Betis versus Real Madrid:
When: Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
