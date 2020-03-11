Boston Bruins fans can play their part in the ongoing fight against traumatic brain injuries.

The Bruins foundation will hold a special 50/50 raffle March 14 at TD Garden during Boston’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. One lucky entrant will win half of the $150-thousand guaranteed jackpot. The remaining pot will benefit the eighth annual Corey C. Griffin NHL Alumni Pro-Am game, which raises money to help generate grants to fund research and development efforts aimed at treating and curing the effects of traumatic brain injuries.

Enter the March 14 raffle now online at ProAm5050.com. Fans also can enter the raffle March 14 at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or with roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation will sell raffle tickets until the start of the third period of the Maple Leafs versus Bruins game, then randomly will draw a winner shortly thereafter.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins