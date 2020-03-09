Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Connor Clifton has had plenty of time off and is ready to make his return.

Clifton will play alongside John Moore on Tuesday as the Boston Bruins face the Philadelphia Flyers without defensemen Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug.

The 24-year-old Clifton returns to the lineup after dealing with an upper-body injury he sustained Dec. 29. He told reporters Monday he’s eager and “excited” to get back on the ice.

“I know it’s not going to be perfect, but I’m pretty fresh,” Clifton said, per the team. “So, I’m going to keep the legs moving, keep it simple and limit mistakes.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy knows the challenge that will be presented to the second-year defenseman as well.

“I mean, he hasn’t played here for a while, so he’s going to have to find his game. Stay within himself early on. Make some simple decisions, hopefully initiate some plays early so he gets into it,” Cassidy said. “Obviously playing in Providence will help that, but still it’s not the same.”

Clifton was activated from injured reserve Saturday after returning to practice about a month ago.

“I’ve had a lot of practices recently, so they’re all good,” said Clifton, who has recorded two points in 30 games this season. “It’s a learning process, so I’m just excited for tomorrow night, honestly.”

Tuesday’s puck drop between the Bruins and Flyers is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images