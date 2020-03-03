Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins could be both gaining and losing a forward Tuesday night.

In a matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, Boston and the Tampa Bay Lightning will square off at Amalie Arena.

Chris Wagner took part in both Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s morning skate as a full participant, and thus is expected to return following a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He sustained the injury in Thursday’s win against the Dallas Stars after mixing it up with Mattias Janmark following Janmark’s late hit on David Krejci.

However, there’s a chance the Bruins could be missing Brad Marchand. The top-line winger did not take part in morning skate after waking up feeling under the weather. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy classified Marchand as a game-time decision.

Puck drop between the Bruins and Lightning is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images