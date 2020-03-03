Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Forward Jayson Tatum will sit out the contest with an undisclosed illness, according to the team. It will mark the fifth time Tatum has missed a game this season.

On the other hand, Marcus Smart, who also is dealing with an illness, likely will suit up against Brooklyn.

Here’s the full injury update from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart (illness) is available to play tonight, while Jayson Tatum (illness) is unlikely to play. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2020

Also in the lineup for Tuesday’s game will be Kemba Walker, who missed the last five contests with a sore knee. The All-Star guard is expected to play in a limited role.

The Celtics and Nets are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images