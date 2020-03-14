Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has been keeping fans entertained during his self-quarantine while the NBA is on hiatus.

The Boston Celtics center is keeping busy any way he can after the league announced it was suspended indefinitely Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns. And while NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement saying the hiatus would last “at least” 30 days, we’re still only on Day 2.

Medical professionals have been hard at work to get the coronavirus contained. And Kanter provided his own helpful tip in hand washing (which has been emphasized greatly during this outbreak).

It was pretty hilarious (and accurate, too). Check it out:

Wash your hands like you just got done slicing jalapeños for a batch of nachos and you need to take your contacts out. — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 14, 2020

We don’t know about you, but we’re certainly not trying to remove our contact lenses after touching jalapeños.

So, if you need to stay up to date with tips (or just need some entertainment since most leagues have put a pause to their seasons, you won’t be disappointed by following Kanter on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images