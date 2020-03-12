Boston Celtics rookie Romeo Langford continues to establish himself on the NBA level.

It’s caused Boston teammates to not be surprised when they see the shooting guard sporadically provide the offense with a lift. On the other hand, Celtics coach Brad Stevens has said it’s Langford’s defense that has earned him playing time.

Well, the combine praise manufactured into more recently, this time from a fellow Indiana native and teammate Gordon Hayward.

While talking with reporters following the Celtics 114-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Hayward, who recorded a double-double himself, depicted the admiration he had for Langford during a trying rookie campaign.

“I think he’s done a great job, honestly, over the course of the season,” Hayward said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “It’s hard to be in the position he’s in when you’re not playing very many minutes, you go down to the G League, you come back up. You’re kind of just waiting around. And then, when he’s gotten his opportunities, I think he’s done a good job.”

Hayward added that he can see Langford’s mental and physical attributes — 6-foot-4, 216 pounds — being in line with what it takes to create a career in the NBA, despite the 2019 first-round pick being just 20-years-old.

“I think he’s going to be a great player in this league, I really do,” Hayward said. “He’s got great size, feel for the game, which is something you can’t teach. He just has to continue to work, continue get better. I think he’s done that over the course of the year, and I think that’s why you’ve seen some of that paying off.”

Langford certainly will continue to do so as the Celtics wrap up the last 18 regular-season games, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images