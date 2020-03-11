Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly want Tom Brady to decide what he wants in a new contract. If that’s offensive weapons, as opposed to a payday, a veteran pass-catcher is reportedly about to hit the free agent market.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that tight end Jimmy Graham wasn’t expected to return to the Green Bay Packers for the last year of his deal.

Now, Schefter is saying the team plans to release him Thursday.

Packers are releasing TE Jimmy Graham on Thursday, per source. He will become an immediate free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2020

Graham signed a three-year, $30 million contract before the 2018-19 season, with an over $11 million cap hit for the final year of his deal. Green Bay apparently couldn’t trade that off their books, and he’ll hit his unrestricted free agency a year early, probably for a bargain.

As a 33-year-old, Graham recorded the lowest numbers of receptions, receiving yards and targets since his rookie season in 2010, even with Aaron Rodgers on the throwing end. He had 38 catches for 447 yards with three touchdowns last season on 60 targets last season.

The tight end would be a gamble for the Patriots, with Graham’s prime seemingly behind him. However, given how things worked out with the Packers, the price tag might be something they can work with to add a veteran tight end to what they hope will be a stacked receiving core.

And having played with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Rodgers, he knows what it takes to be on the receiving end of elite passers.

The Patriots have been reportedly sniffing around the trade market for wide receivers and tight ends, Ultimately, anything is better than what New England had last year.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images