The coronavirus didn’t want the smoke.

Marcus Smart was recently diagnosed as the only Boston Celtics player to test positive for COVID-19.

The guard reported no symptoms, and now, he’s already been cleared.

“Corona Free as of two days ago,” Smart said in a Tweet on Sunday evening. “Cleared by Mass Dept of Health. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together – apart! Much love!”

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

It turns out, Smarts’ immune system is just as good at defense as his play on the court.

Responding to a Tweet by Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg, the six-year Celtics veteran joked about how his body fought off the virus.

“Defensive System of the Year #DSOTY,” Smart said.

Defensive System of the Year #DSOTY — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

The NBA season may be paused, but that doesn’t mean Smart can’t continue to make his case for the leagues’ Defensive Player of the Year.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images