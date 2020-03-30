Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The PGA Tour may have cancelled and postponed a few of its events, but golf remains one of the few safe activities that allows for social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Golfer Phil Mickelson passed along the guidelines he’s been using to play on Twitter recently, and Sunday night, gave sports fans across the country who are craving competition something to potentially look forward to.

It all started when golf fan Chris Yurko asked the three-time Masters champion about the possibility of playing a mic’d up round of golf with Tiger Woods to give people sports to watch.

“Working on it,” Mickelson responded, before assuring another Twitter user that he isn’t just teasing them. “I’m kinda a sure thing.”

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

The pair did something similar back in 2018, when they played in “The Match” on pay per view with $9 million on the line.

Hopefully Mickelson lives up to his word, because this would be awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images