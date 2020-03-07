Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will remain without one of their biggest stars when they welcome the Thunder to Boston on Sunday, though another could potentially make his return.

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out against Oklahoma City as he continues to nurse an injured right hamstring, according to Saturday’s injury report. Gordon Hayward, however, is listed as “probable” after battling a knee injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs OKC: Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 7, 2020

Brown missed the C’s last two games after injuring his hamstring against the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. This will be the 13th game he’s missed this season.

Hayward also missed the last two games with his knee injury, but appears poised to return to the court Sunday night.

Tip-off at TD Garden is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images