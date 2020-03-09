Few things are more awesome than eagles and David Ortiz.
The Boston Red Sox legend posed with a golden eagle Sunday in one of the best photos you’ll see all week. Furthermore, the picture features Ortiz wearing a Bob Marley t-shirt while standing in front of an American flag.
“Always happy and proud to play with this beautiful predator,” Ortiz wrote in the caption. ” … Love it.”
Take a look:
Talk about majestic.
In other Red Sox-related news, Boston will play under the lights Monday night in a spring training matchup with the Atlanta Braves. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. ET on NESN.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images