NBA players often use their sneakers to express themselves during games.

Guys around the league did it to honor Kobe Bryant after his passing, Boston Celtics rookie Tremont Waters did it as tribute to his late father and teammate Enes Kanter has written on his shoes to raise awareness for his social causes.

Before Tuesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, Kanter had another simple, yet important message for NBA fans regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The center just wrote “WASH YOUR HANDS” in black marker on his white and green Nikes.

Kanter posted the picture of his kicks to Twitter before the game, to remind any of those who missed the recent poem he wrote encouraging people to prevent the spread of germs.

Very important message!! Game Time 🏀👍 pic.twitter.com/zUQlNfUW3g — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 10, 2020

It’s good advice, especially with the league having temporarily banned media from locker rooms all while seriously considering shutting fans out of games next.

If everyone listens to Kanter, maybe it won’t come to that.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images