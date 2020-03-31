Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2016 Atlanta Falcons were subject to revisiting a bad memory Sunday afternoon.

As the sports world looks to fill time with most professional leagues on pause, FOX on Sunday re-aired one of the best football games in recent memory: Super Bowl LI.

In case you forgot, the New England Patriots somehow managed to erase a 25-point deficit en route to their fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The game’s MVP, Tom Brady, was excited to look back, but the same can’t be said for a player who was on the losing end. The NFL promoted the rebroadcast via its official Instagram page, which prompted a fitting reaction from former Falcons wideout Taylor Gabriel.

“🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄,” Gabriel wrote in the comment section.

Yeah, it’s tough to blame him for feeling that way.

Speaking of Gabriel, he’s currently one of the top veteran wideouts still available on the open market. Should the Patriots elect to go bargain shopping before the draft, he wouldn’t be the worst option.

