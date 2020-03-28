Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series quickly has become a spot for racers of the past to give it another go.

Greg Biffle will represent Roush Fenway in the simulation series, taking on the No. 16 car once again. He last raced in the ninth race of the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series where he filled in for Kyle Busch, finishing in first place. His last NASCAR Cup Series performance came in 2016

The excitement Biffle has shown about his upcoming return for Roush Fenway is a breath of fresh air.

“How exciting is it to get back behind the wheel of the No. 16,” Biffle said in a press release. “I watched the iRace last week on TV and I was really impressed with the overall quality of the broadcast and the racing. It was just a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to being a part of the show this weekend.”

Happy to be back in the 16 car this weekend at @txmotorspeedway with @roushfenway and @castrolusa pic.twitter.com/vImtg2syG1 — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) March 27, 2020

Biffle’s return to racing as a part of Roush Fenway can be seen live at 1 p.m. on Sunday on FOX.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images