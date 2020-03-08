Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hector Velazquez no longer is a member of the Boston Red Sox, but he’s sticking in the American League East.

The right-handed pitcher was the roster casualty when the Red Sox signed Collin McHugh, getting designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

And just a few days later, the Baltimore Orioles claimed Velazquez, according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

The #Orioles have claimed RHP Hector Velázquez off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 8, 2020

Velazquez was a pivotal part of the 2018 Red Sox’s 108-win regular season, as he and Brian Johnson helped stabilize the back of the rotation by making multiple spot starts. But he flamed out in 2019, posting a 1-4 record with a 5.43 ERA in 34 appearances (eight starts). The lack of effectiveness resulted in the Red Sox sending him down to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Given the overall lack of pitching depth on the Orioles, who project to be the worst team in the division, Velazquez very well could see a consistent big league role in the upcoming campaign. That’s an opportunity he might not have been afforded had the Red Sox not DFA’d him, even with Boston’s lack of starting depth.

