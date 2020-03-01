Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will try to snap a three-game skid Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Braves to JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers, Fla. in some spring training action.

Boston will look to Nathan Eovaldi to get things started against an Atlanta squad that defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 less than 24 hours ago. Fellow righty Mike Foltynewicz will take the mound for the Braves to start.

You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. NESN’s spring training coverage is presented by John Deere.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX

Michael Chavis, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Marco Hernández, 2B

Rusney Castillo, CF

Jeter Downs, SS

Nick Longhi, RF

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

ATLANTA BRAVES

Ronald Acuña, RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Marcell Ozuna, LF

Yonder Alonso, 1B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Ender Inciarte, CF

Alex Jackson, C

Rafael Ortega, DH

Sean Kazmar, 3B

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images