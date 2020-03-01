Chris Sale may be starting the season on the injured list, but he still is making progress during spring training.
It’s been a long several months for the Boston Red Sox southpaw, who saw his 2019 season come to an early end after an elbow injury sidelined him with a month-and-a-half left to play. Sale has been making steady progress, but a bout of pneumonia, delaying his spring training workload as a result.
And though he’s roughly two weeks behind, the 30-year-old still is making strides.
Sale threw a live batting practice ahead of Sunday’s game at JetBlue Park against the Atlanta Braves, where he threw his first pitch to a hitter since Aug. 13. (He was limited to 15 pitches, however, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.)
Check it out, via the Boston Herald’s Tom Keegan:
Chris Sale throws first pitch to hitter since Aug. 13. pic.twitter.com/dc09Uj1syi
— Tom Keegan (@TomKeeganBoston) March 1, 2020
We can’t wait to see what this guy has up his sleeve this season.
