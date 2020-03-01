Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale may be starting the season on the injured list, but he still is making progress during spring training.

It’s been a long several months for the Boston Red Sox southpaw, who saw his 2019 season come to an early end after an elbow injury sidelined him with a month-and-a-half left to play. Sale has been making steady progress, but a bout of pneumonia, delaying his spring training workload as a result.

And though he’s roughly two weeks behind, the 30-year-old still is making strides.

Sale threw a live batting practice ahead of Sunday’s game at JetBlue Park against the Atlanta Braves, where he threw his first pitch to a hitter since Aug. 13. (He was limited to 15 pitches, however, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.)

Check it out, via the Boston Herald’s Tom Keegan:

Chris Sale throws first pitch to hitter since Aug. 13. pic.twitter.com/dc09Uj1syi — Tom Keegan (@TomKeeganBoston) March 1, 2020

We can’t wait to see what this guy has up his sleeve this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images