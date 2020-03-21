Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jacobs family is trying to ease some of the pain the COVID-19 outbreak has inflicted on this part of the sports world.

The Boston Bruins’ owners announced Saturday in a press release they’ve established a $1.5 million fund , which will benefit Bruins and TD Garden part-time gameday workers, who’ll experience financial hardship if the team is unable to play the six home games remaining on its 2019-20 regular-season schedule. The NHL paused its season last week due to coronavirus concerns, and it’s unknown when and under what conditions play will resume.

“We thank our associates for their patience and understanding while we worked through the complexity of this unprecedented situation,” the Jacobs family said in a statement.

Jacobs family members aren’t the only notable Bruins pitching in to help the team’s and TD Garden’s workers. Bruins left wing Brad Marchand is backing a GoFundMe page in support of those employees whose economic livelihoods sports’ shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has or will impact negatively.

The Bruins topped both the NHL standings and NHL power rankings when the league paused. The next puck drop can’t come soon enough for players, staff, fans and associates alike.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images