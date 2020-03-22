Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With spring training canceled and the Major League Baseball season postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, who knows when the campaign will start.

MLB is hopeful to still play 162 games despite the delay, but that seems more unrealistic by the day.

If the season does get shortened, one New York Yankees legend has strong feelings about its future World Series Champion.

“I don’t think you can play a 60-game season and you call yourself a champion,” Mariano Rivera said on ESPN’s “The Michael Kay Show.”

“Anything can happen in 60 games. I don’t think it’s enough,” Rivera said. “People don’t play on all cylinders, the whole teams are different. I don’t know. It’s a great question, because I don’t know what’s going to happen if the season is starting in June or July.”

The unanimous Hall of Famer also mentioned hitters would have an easier time readjusting to the postponed Opening Day, and pitchers “are going to have a lot of problems with this.”

He has a point.

At this rate, we might have to put an asterisks next to every league’s champion this year.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images