How does being able to watch baseball into the later calendar months past October?

While nothing is confirmed, Major League Baseball must decide how to handle its long schedule if and when play resumes after the coronavirus outbreak cancelled the remainder of spring training and delayed the start of Opening Day.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday held a conference call with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran and president Sam Kennedy to discuss what the future holds.

Bloom did reveal no one from the team “met the criteria” to be tested for the coronavirus, and also touched on what the schedule could look like going forward. The players potentially could need weeks in order to be ready for game action — especially if MLB wants to play a full 162-game regular season schedule.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the league is hopeful to do just that.

MLB still is hoping to play 162 games, playing the postponed games at the back end of the schedule, but obviously subject to change. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2020

In order to do this, Kennedy revealed Boston’s “current thinking.”

“As it relates to the games on the front, the current thinking at Major League Baseball is that they would be added on to the backend of the schedule,” Kennedy said, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “But obviously subject to change as the situation develops. So we have not cancelled any of these games. We would be looking at a rescheduling. But clearly subject to change as the situation develops.”

Of course, this certainly will depend on when exactly the season will be able to start.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images