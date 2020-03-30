Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been two weeks since the Red Sox announced Chris Sale would need Tommy John surgery. And the Boston pitcher has had his operation.

The hard-throwing lefty underwent Tommy John surgery, as announced by the team Monday evening. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier was the first to report the news.

The Red Sox added that the procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

LHP Chris Sale today underwent successful left UCL reconstruction (“Tommy John surgery”). The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, CA. #RedSox — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2020

It is unclear at this time when the surgery took place, but Speier noted a normal timetable for recovery would be 14-15 months.

Sale’s 2019 season ended prematurely due to elbow inflammation. His spring training had a delayed start due to a bout of pneumonia before it eventually was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the ace’s spring only got more complicated, as he underwent an MRI on his throwing elbow that revealed a flexor strain.

He was believed to have avoided Tommy John surgery after multiple opinions. But after feeling pain a day following a bullpen session, it was decided surgery was the best rout to take.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images