Oddsmakers won’t dismiss Andy Dalton’s chances of joining the New England Patriots.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Patriots’ odds of acquiring the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback at +650 on Tuesday, according to The Action Network. With the Bengals almost certain to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, uncertainty surrounds Dalton’s position as Cincinnati’s starting quarterback. Although some rumors have linked Dalton with the Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars (+175 odds), Bengals (+230) and Los Angeles Chargers (+300) remain the firm betting favorites to have his services on Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Which jersey will the Red 🚀 be sporting Week 1 of the NFL season❓ Bet now @FDSportsbook: https://t.co/W5TiAQVaug pic.twitter.com/0fcHEyl4Dy — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 31, 2020

How the Patriots, or any other potentially interested team, would acquire Dalton remains to be seen. The Bengals presumably would trade him after drafting Burrow, but his suitors will be expected to wait for Cincinnati to cut the the three-time Pro Bowler and sign him as a free agent, instead of swapping valuable assets for him.

As for the Patriots, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are expected to headline their quarterback corps, although they might pick another signal-caller in the upcoming NFL Draft.

New England’s plans might change if Dalton becomes available on the cheap, as will those of other teams interested in services. In that event, we only can expect his betting lines to change.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images