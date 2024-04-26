Why Patriots Rebuffed Trade Talks Before Drafting Drake Maye

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots knew they had the opportunity to draft a franchise-changing player at the quarterback position, and that’s ultimately why they stayed put at No. 3 and selected Drake Maye.

Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, who made the final call, confirmed New England had trade conversations with other teams. However, the Patriots valued Drake more than any of the offers they received.

“We had some conversations with other teams, but ultimately we felt like Drake (Maye) was the player we wanted and we had the opportunity to get him,” Wolf said at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, right after the Patriots used their third overall pick on Maye.

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants reportedly were two of the teams the Patriots had trade conversations with. The Vikings entered the first round with two first-round picks while the Giants held the sixth pick.

Wolf did not reveal which teams the Patriots had trade talks with.

“All along we knew we were in a unique opportunity here to get the quarterback that we liked,” Wolf said.

Despite the trade speculation, Wolf said the Patriots knew for weeks they would draft Maye with the third pick. The Patriots grew more comfortable with Maye the more time they spent with him, Wolf specifically noting their visit to North Carolina for Maye’s Pro Day.

Wolf and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo said they were happy to be able to land Maye. Maye, similarly, expressed his excitement to land in New England.